Convert MDL to INR at the real exchange rate

Moldovan leus to Indian rupees today

1,000 mdl
4,687.84 inr

L1.000 MDL = ₹4.688 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3651.49983.4451.6351.354
1 GBP1.269123.1261.7321.902105.8712.0751.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34911.09861.1121.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indian Rupee
1 MDL4.68784 INR
5 MDL23.43920 INR
10 MDL46.87840 INR
20 MDL93.75680 INR
50 MDL234.39200 INR
100 MDL468.78400 INR
250 MDL1,171.96000 INR
500 MDL2,343.92000 INR
1000 MDL4,687.84000 INR
2000 MDL9,375.68000 INR
5000 MDL23,439.20000 INR
10000 MDL46,878.40000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 INR0.21332 MDL
5 INR1.06659 MDL
10 INR2.13318 MDL
20 INR4.26636 MDL
50 INR10.66590 MDL
100 INR21.33180 MDL
250 INR53.32950 MDL
300 INR63.99540 MDL
500 INR106.65900 MDL
600 INR127.99080 MDL
1000 INR213.31800 MDL
2000 INR426.63600 MDL
5000 INR1,066.59000 MDL
10000 INR2,133.18000 MDL
25000 INR5,332.95000 MDL
50000 INR10,665.90000 MDL
100000 INR21,331.80000 MDL
1000000 INR213,318.00000 MDL
1000000000 INR213,318,000.00000 MDL