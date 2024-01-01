Convert MDL to GBP at the real exchange rate

Moldovan leus to British pounds sterling today

1,000 mdl
44.28 gbp

L1.000 MDL = £0.04428 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.231.3651.49983.4471.6351.354
1 GBP1.269123.131.7321.902105.8742.0751.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.35111.09861.1141.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / British Pound Sterling
1 MDL0.04428 GBP
5 MDL0.22139 GBP
10 MDL0.44279 GBP
20 MDL0.88557 GBP
50 MDL2.21393 GBP
100 MDL4.42786 GBP
250 MDL11.06965 GBP
500 MDL22.13930 GBP
1000 MDL44.27860 GBP
2000 MDL88.55720 GBP
5000 MDL221.39300 GBP
10000 MDL442.78600 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moldovan Leu
1 GBP22.58430 MDL
5 GBP112.92150 MDL
10 GBP225.84300 MDL
20 GBP451.68600 MDL
50 GBP1,129.21500 MDL
100 GBP2,258.43000 MDL
250 GBP5,646.07500 MDL
500 GBP11,292.15000 MDL
1000 GBP22,584.30000 MDL
2000 GBP45,168.60000 MDL
5000 GBP112,921.50000 MDL
10000 GBP225,843.00000 MDL