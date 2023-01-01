US dollars to Moldovan leus today

1,000 usd
17,770 mdl

1.00000 USD = 17.77000 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 USD17.77000 MDL
5 USD88.85000 MDL
10 USD177.70000 MDL
20 USD355.40000 MDL
50 USD888.50000 MDL
100 USD1777.00000 MDL
250 USD4442.50000 MDL
500 USD8885.00000 MDL
1000 USD17770.00000 MDL
2000 USD35540.00000 MDL
5000 USD88850.00000 MDL
10000 USD177700.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / US Dollar
1 MDL0.05627 USD
5 MDL0.28137 USD
10 MDL0.56275 USD
20 MDL1.12549 USD
50 MDL2.81373 USD
100 MDL5.62746 USD
250 MDL14.06865 USD
500 MDL28.13730 USD
1000 MDL56.27460 USD
2000 MDL112.54920 USD
5000 MDL281.37300 USD
10000 MDL562.74600 USD