Chinese yuan rmb to Moldovan leus today

Convert CNY to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
2453.50 mdl

1.00000 CNY = 2.45350 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moldovan Leu
1 CNY2.45350 MDL
5 CNY12.26750 MDL
10 CNY24.53500 MDL
20 CNY49.07000 MDL
50 CNY122.67500 MDL
100 CNY245.35000 MDL
250 CNY613.37500 MDL
500 CNY1226.75000 MDL
1000 CNY2453.50000 MDL
2000 CNY4907.00000 MDL
5000 CNY12267.50000 MDL
10000 CNY24535.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MDL0.40758 CNY
5 MDL2.03790 CNY
10 MDL4.07580 CNY
20 MDL8.15160 CNY
50 MDL20.37900 CNY
100 MDL40.75800 CNY
250 MDL101.89500 CNY
500 MDL203.79000 CNY
1000 MDL407.58000 CNY
2000 MDL815.16000 CNY
5000 MDL2037.90000 CNY
10000 MDL4075.80000 CNY