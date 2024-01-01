Convert CZK to MDL at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Moldovan leus today

10,000 czk
7,759.71 mdl

Kč1.000 CZK = L0.7760 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:43
 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.434.33589.84234.8080.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.164.03283.56632.3770.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.365.144106.60941.3041.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moldovan Leu
1 CZK0,77597 MDL
5 CZK3,87986 MDL
10 CZK7,75971 MDL
20 CZK15,51942 MDL
50 CZK38,79855 MDL
100 CZK77,59710 MDL
250 CZK193,99275 MDL
500 CZK387,98550 MDL
1000 CZK775,97100 MDL
2000 CZK1.551,94200 MDL
5000 CZK3.879,85500 MDL
10000 CZK7.759,71000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MDL1,28871 CZK
5 MDL6,44355 CZK
10 MDL12,88710 CZK
20 MDL25,77420 CZK
50 MDL64,43550 CZK
100 MDL128,87100 CZK
250 MDL322,17750 CZK
500 MDL644,35500 CZK
1000 MDL1.288,71000 CZK
2000 MDL2.577,42000 CZK
5000 MDL6.443,55000 CZK
10000 MDL12.887,10000 CZK