Czech koruna to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Moldovan leus is currently 0,776 today, reflecting a 0.334% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.181% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,782 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,765 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.016% decrease in value.