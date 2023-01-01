5 Czech korunas to Moldovan leus

Convert CZK to MDL at the real exchange rate

5 czk
3.89 mdl

1.00000 CZK = 0.77736 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8684351.1068592.05171.464141.618080.93331518.7913
1 GBP1.151511.2745105.9941.685911.863171.0747121.6376
1 USD0.903450.784621183.16551.32281.461880.843216.9773
1 INR0.01086350.009434460.012024210.01590560.0175780.01013880.204139

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moldovan Leu
1 CZK0.77736 MDL
5 CZK3.88678 MDL
10 CZK7.77357 MDL
20 CZK15.54714 MDL
50 CZK38.86785 MDL
100 CZK77.73570 MDL
250 CZK194.33925 MDL
500 CZK388.67850 MDL
1000 CZK777.35700 MDL
2000 CZK1554.71400 MDL
5000 CZK3886.78500 MDL
10000 CZK7773.57000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MDL1.28641 CZK
5 MDL6.43205 CZK
10 MDL12.86410 CZK
20 MDL25.72820 CZK
50 MDL64.32050 CZK
100 MDL128.64100 CZK
250 MDL321.60250 CZK
500 MDL643.20500 CZK
1000 MDL1286.41000 CZK
2000 MDL2572.82000 CZK
5000 MDL6432.05000 CZK
10000 MDL12864.10000 CZK