Convert MDL to PLN at the real exchange rate

50 Moldovan leus to Polish zloty

50 mdl
11.27 pln

L1.000 MDL = zł0.2254 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49983.4421.6361.355
1 GBP1.269123.1231.7331.901105.8512.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0921.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Polish Zloty
1 MDL0.22539 PLN
5 MDL1.12696 PLN
10 MDL2.25391 PLN
20 MDL4.50782 PLN
50 MDL11.26955 PLN
100 MDL22.53910 PLN
250 MDL56.34775 PLN
500 MDL112.69550 PLN
1000 MDL225.39100 PLN
2000 MDL450.78200 PLN
5000 MDL1,126.95500 PLN
10000 MDL2,253.91000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moldovan Leu
1 PLN4.43673 MDL
5 PLN22.18365 MDL
10 PLN44.36730 MDL
20 PLN88.73460 MDL
50 PLN221.83650 MDL
100 PLN443.67300 MDL
250 PLN1,109.18250 MDL
500 PLN2,218.36500 MDL
1000 PLN4,436.73000 MDL
2000 PLN8,873.46000 MDL
5000 PLN22,183.65000 MDL
10000 PLN44,367.30000 MDL