10 thousand Euros to Moldovan leus

Convert EUR to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 eur
193,440 mdl

1.00000 EUR = 19.34400 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870251.089890.80491.494931.66420.9642518.7981
1 GBP1.149111.2523104.3451.717841.912351.1080121.601
1 USD0.91760.798531183.32251.371751.527070.884817.2491
1 INR0.01101260.009583610.012001610.01646310.01832720.0106190.207016

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Euros to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.34400 MDL
5 EUR96.72000 MDL
10 EUR193.44000 MDL
20 EUR386.88000 MDL
50 EUR967.20000 MDL
100 EUR1934.40000 MDL
250 EUR4836.00000 MDL
500 EUR9672.00000 MDL
1000 EUR19344.00000 MDL
2000 EUR38688.00000 MDL
5000 EUR96720.00000 MDL
10000 EUR193440.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05170 EUR
5 MDL0.25848 EUR
10 MDL0.51696 EUR
20 MDL1.03391 EUR
50 MDL2.58478 EUR
100 MDL5.16957 EUR
250 MDL12.92392 EUR
500 MDL25.84785 EUR
1000 MDL51.69570 EUR
2000 MDL103.39140 EUR
5000 MDL258.47850 EUR
10000 MDL516.95700 EUR