1 Moldovan leu to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MDL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.40 cny

1.00000 MDL = 0.40144 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
How to convert Moldovan leus to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MDL0.40144 CNY
5 MDL2.00720 CNY
10 MDL4.01440 CNY
20 MDL8.02880 CNY
50 MDL20.07200 CNY
100 MDL40.14400 CNY
250 MDL100.36000 CNY
500 MDL200.72000 CNY
1000 MDL401.44000 CNY
2000 MDL802.88000 CNY
5000 MDL2007.20000 CNY
10000 MDL4014.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moldovan Leu
1 CNY2.49103 MDL
5 CNY12.45515 MDL
10 CNY24.91030 MDL
20 CNY49.82060 MDL
50 CNY124.55150 MDL
100 CNY249.10300 MDL
250 CNY622.75750 MDL
500 CNY1245.51500 MDL
1000 CNY2491.03000 MDL
2000 CNY4982.06000 MDL
5000 CNY12455.15000 MDL
10000 CNY24910.30000 MDL