50 Moldovan leus to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MDL to CNY at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ¥0.3980 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
MDL to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 MDL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40420.4118
Low0.39700.3970
Average0.40010.4040
Change-0.72%-3.05%
1 MDL to CNY stats

The performance of MDL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4042 and a 30 day low of 0.3970. This means the 30 day average was 0.4001. The change for MDL to CNY was -0.72.

The performance of MDL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4118 and a 90 day low of 0.3970. This means the 90 day average was 0.4040. The change for MDL to CNY was -3.05.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9251.7681.945106.8212.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MDL0.39797 CNY
5 MDL1.98985 CNY
10 MDL3.97969 CNY
20 MDL7.95938 CNY
50 MDL19.89845 CNY
100 MDL39.79690 CNY
250 MDL99.49225 CNY
500 MDL198.98450 CNY
1000 MDL397.96900 CNY
2000 MDL795.93800 CNY
5000 MDL1,989.84500 CNY
10000 MDL3,979.69000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moldovan Leu
1 CNY2.51276 MDL
5 CNY12.56380 MDL
10 CNY25.12760 MDL
20 CNY50.25520 MDL
50 CNY125.63800 MDL
100 CNY251.27600 MDL
250 CNY628.19000 MDL
500 CNY1,256.38000 MDL
1000 CNY2,512.76000 MDL
2000 CNY5,025.52000 MDL
5000 CNY12,563.80000 MDL
10000 CNY25,127.60000 MDL