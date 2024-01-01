Turkish liras to Moldovan leus today

Convert TRY to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
531.98 mdl

TL1.000 TRY = L0.5320 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54620.5515
Low0.53190.5319
Average0.53650.5424
Change-2.60%-2.70%
View full history

1 TRY to MDL stats

The performance of TRY to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5462 and a 30 day low of 0.5319. This means the 30 day average was 0.5365. The change for TRY to MDL was -2.60.

The performance of TRY to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5515 and a 90 day low of 0.5319. This means the 90 day average was 0.5424. The change for TRY to MDL was -2.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7281.3883.67348.677
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3511.5154.00753.109
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0671.7754.69762.246
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.53198 MDL
5 TRY2.65989 MDL
10 TRY5.31978 MDL
20 TRY10.63956 MDL
50 TRY26.59890 MDL
100 TRY53.19780 MDL
250 TRY132.99450 MDL
500 TRY265.98900 MDL
1000 TRY531.97800 MDL
2000 TRY1,063.95600 MDL
5000 TRY2,659.89000 MDL
10000 TRY5,319.78000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.87978 TRY
5 MDL9.39890 TRY
10 MDL18.79780 TRY
20 MDL37.59560 TRY
50 MDL93.98900 TRY
100 MDL187.97800 TRY
250 MDL469.94500 TRY
500 MDL939.89000 TRY
1000 MDL1,879.78000 TRY
2000 MDL3,759.56000 TRY
5000 MDL9,398.90000 TRY
10000 MDL18,797.80000 TRY