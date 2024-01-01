250 Moldovan leus to Turkish liras

Convert MDL to TRY at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = TL1.894 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
MDL to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 MDL to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.92851.9701
Low1.89441.8944
Average1.91841.9439
Change-1.75%-2.93%
1 MDL to TRY stats

The performance of MDL to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9285 and a 30 day low of 1.8944. This means the 30 day average was 1.9184. The change for MDL to TRY was -1.75.

The performance of MDL to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9701 and a 90 day low of 1.8944. This means the 90 day average was 1.9439. The change for MDL to TRY was -2.93.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3971.53684.3771.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7671.944106.752.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.9711.160.4011.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.89438 TRY
5 MDL9.47190 TRY
10 MDL18.94380 TRY
20 MDL37.88760 TRY
50 MDL94.71900 TRY
100 MDL189.43800 TRY
250 MDL473.59500 TRY
500 MDL947.19000 TRY
1000 MDL1,894.38000 TRY
2000 MDL3,788.76000 TRY
5000 MDL9,471.90000 TRY
10000 MDL18,943.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.52788 MDL
5 TRY2.63939 MDL
10 TRY5.27878 MDL
20 TRY10.55756 MDL
50 TRY26.39390 MDL
100 TRY52.78780 MDL
250 TRY131.96950 MDL
500 TRY263.93900 MDL
1000 TRY527.87800 MDL
2000 TRY1,055.75600 MDL
5000 TRY2,639.39000 MDL
10000 TRY5,278.78000 MDL