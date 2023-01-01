1 thousand Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

Convert TRY to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
659.09 mdl

1.00000 TRY = 0.65909 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

1EUR10.865651.050787.4761.443871.659740.963418.8819
1GBP1.155211.2138101.0551.6681.917381.1129221.813
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37421.579650.91717.9708
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650590.01897370.01101440.215853

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.65909 MDL
5 TRY3.29544 MDL
10 TRY6.59088 MDL
20 TRY13.18176 MDL
50 TRY32.95440 MDL
100 TRY65.90880 MDL
250 TRY164.77200 MDL
500 TRY329.54400 MDL
1000 TRY659.08800 MDL
2000 TRY1318.17600 MDL
5000 TRY3295.44000 MDL
10000 TRY6590.88000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.51725 TRY
5 MDL7.58625 TRY
10 MDL15.17250 TRY
20 MDL30.34500 TRY
50 MDL75.86250 TRY
100 MDL151.72500 TRY
250 MDL379.31250 TRY
500 MDL758.62500 TRY
1000 MDL1517.25000 TRY
2000 MDL3034.50000 TRY
5000 MDL7586.25000 TRY
10000 MDL15172.50000 TRY