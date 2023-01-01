10 thousand Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

Convert TRY to MDL at the real exchange rate

10000 try
6591.72 mdl

1.00000 TRY = 0.65917 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36 UTC
TRY to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.65917 MDL
5 TRY3.29586 MDL
10 TRY6.59172 MDL
20 TRY13.18344 MDL
50 TRY32.95860 MDL
100 TRY65.91720 MDL
250 TRY164.79300 MDL
500 TRY329.58600 MDL
1000 TRY659.17200 MDL
2000 TRY1318.34400 MDL
5000 TRY3295.86000 MDL
10000 TRY6591.72000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.51706 TRY
5 MDL7.58530 TRY
10 MDL15.17060 TRY
20 MDL30.34120 TRY
50 MDL75.85300 TRY
100 MDL151.70600 TRY
250 MDL379.26500 TRY
500 MDL758.53000 TRY
1000 MDL1517.06000 TRY
2000 MDL3034.12000 TRY
5000 MDL7585.30000 TRY
10000 MDL15170.60000 TRY