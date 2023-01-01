5000 Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

Convert TRY to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
3,295.39 mdl

1.00000 TRY = 0.65908 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38 UTC
TRY to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.65908 MDL
5 TRY3.29539 MDL
10 TRY6.59078 MDL
20 TRY13.18156 MDL
50 TRY32.95390 MDL
100 TRY65.90780 MDL
250 TRY164.76950 MDL
500 TRY329.53900 MDL
1000 TRY659.07800 MDL
2000 TRY1318.15600 MDL
5000 TRY3295.39000 MDL
10000 TRY6590.78000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.51727 TRY
5 MDL7.58635 TRY
10 MDL15.17270 TRY
20 MDL30.34540 TRY
50 MDL75.86350 TRY
100 MDL151.72700 TRY
250 MDL379.31750 TRY
500 MDL758.63500 TRY
1000 MDL1517.27000 TRY
2000 MDL3034.54000 TRY
5000 MDL7586.35000 TRY
10000 MDL15172.70000 TRY