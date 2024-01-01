Malaysian ringgits to Moldovan leus today

Convert MYR to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
3,933.99 mdl

RM1.000 MYR = L3.934 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.93403.9340
Low3.76103.7189
Average3.79983.7715
Change3.93%5.75%
1 MYR to MDL stats

The performance of MYR to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9340 and a 30 day low of 3.7610. This means the 30 day average was 3.7998. The change for MYR to MDL was 3.93.

The performance of MYR to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9340 and a 90 day low of 3.7189. This means the 90 day average was 3.7715. The change for MYR to MDL was 5.75.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moldovan Leu
1 MYR3.93399 MDL
5 MYR19.66995 MDL
10 MYR39.33990 MDL
20 MYR78.67980 MDL
50 MYR196.69950 MDL
100 MYR393.39900 MDL
250 MYR983.49750 MDL
500 MYR1,966.99500 MDL
1000 MYR3,933.99000 MDL
2000 MYR7,867.98000 MDL
5000 MYR19,669.95000 MDL
10000 MYR39,339.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MDL0.25420 MYR
5 MDL1.27098 MYR
10 MDL2.54195 MYR
20 MDL5.08390 MYR
50 MDL12.70975 MYR
100 MDL25.41950 MYR
250 MDL63.54875 MYR
500 MDL127.09750 MYR
1000 MDL254.19500 MYR
2000 MDL508.39000 MYR
5000 MDL1,270.97500 MYR
10000 MDL2,541.95000 MYR