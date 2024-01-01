10 thousand Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MDL to MYR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = RM0.2457 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
MDL to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 MDL to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24880.2521
Low0.24240.2369
Average0.24550.2453
Change1.33%-2.33%
1 MDL to MYR stats

The performance of MDL to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2488 and a 30 day low of 0.2424. This means the 30 day average was 0.2455. The change for MDL to MYR was 1.33.

The performance of MDL to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2521 and a 90 day low of 0.2369. This means the 90 day average was 0.2453. The change for MDL to MYR was -2.33.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1221.3981.53784.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9261.7681.944106.8082.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96711.160.4131.2170.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MDL0.24569 MYR
5 MDL1.22843 MYR
10 MDL2.45686 MYR
20 MDL4.91372 MYR
50 MDL12.28430 MYR
100 MDL24.56860 MYR
250 MDL61.42150 MYR
500 MDL122.84300 MYR
1000 MDL245.68600 MYR
2000 MDL491.37200 MYR
5000 MDL1,228.43000 MYR
10000 MDL2,456.86000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moldovan Leu
1 MYR4.07024 MDL
5 MYR20.35120 MDL
10 MYR40.70240 MDL
20 MYR81.40480 MDL
50 MYR203.51200 MDL
100 MYR407.02400 MDL
250 MYR1,017.56000 MDL
500 MYR2,035.12000 MDL
1000 MYR4,070.24000 MDL
2000 MYR8,140.48000 MDL
5000 MYR20,351.20000 MDL
10000 MYR40,702.40000 MDL