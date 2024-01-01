250 Moldovan leus to Brazilian reais

Convert MDL to BRL at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = R$0.3171 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
MDL to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BRL
1 MDL to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32930.3293
Low0.31600.3120
Average0.32140.3194
Change-0.99%-1.32%
1 MDL to BRL stats

The performance of MDL to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3293 and a 30 day low of 0.3160. This means the 30 day average was 0.3214. The change for MDL to BRL was -0.99.

The performance of MDL to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3293 and a 90 day low of 0.3120. This means the 90 day average was 0.3194. The change for MDL to BRL was -1.32.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53884.4271.7031.343
1 GBP1.265122.9291.7691.946106.8382.1551.7
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96511.160.411.2190.961

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Brazilian Real
1 MDL0.31710 BRL
5 MDL1.58548 BRL
10 MDL3.17095 BRL
20 MDL6.34190 BRL
50 MDL15.85475 BRL
100 MDL31.70950 BRL
250 MDL79.27375 BRL
500 MDL158.54750 BRL
1000 MDL317.09500 BRL
2000 MDL634.19000 BRL
5000 MDL1,585.47500 BRL
10000 MDL3,170.95000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moldovan Leu
1 BRL3.15363 MDL
5 BRL15.76815 MDL
10 BRL31.53630 MDL
20 BRL63.07260 MDL
50 BRL157.68150 MDL
100 BRL315.36300 MDL
250 BRL788.40750 MDL
500 BRL1,576.81500 MDL
1000 BRL3,153.63000 MDL
2000 BRL6,307.26000 MDL
5000 BRL15,768.15000 MDL
10000 BRL31,536.30000 MDL