10 thousand Brazilian reais to Moldovan leus

Convert BRL to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
34,280.90 mdl

1.000 BRL = 3.428 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
How to convert Brazilian reais to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moldovan Leu
1 BRL3.42809 MDL
5 BRL17.14045 MDL
10 BRL34.28090 MDL
20 BRL68.56180 MDL
50 BRL171.40450 MDL
100 BRL342.80900 MDL
250 BRL857.02250 MDL
500 BRL1,714.04500 MDL
1000 BRL3,428.09000 MDL
2000 BRL6,856.18000 MDL
5000 BRL17,140.45000 MDL
10000 BRL34,280.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Brazilian Real
1 MDL0.29171 BRL
5 MDL1.45854 BRL
10 MDL2.91708 BRL
20 MDL5.83416 BRL
50 MDL14.58540 BRL
100 MDL29.17080 BRL
250 MDL72.92700 BRL
500 MDL145.85400 BRL
1000 MDL291.70800 BRL
2000 MDL583.41600 BRL
5000 MDL1,458.54000 BRL
10000 MDL2,917.08000 BRL