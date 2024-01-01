Brazilian reais to Belize dollars today

Convert BRL to BZD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = BZ$0.3464 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
BRL to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BZD
1 BRL to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35300.3686
Low0.34070.3407
Average0.34760.3561
Change-1.45%-3.13%
1 BRL to BZD stats

The performance of BRL to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3530 and a 30 day low of 0.3407. This means the 30 day average was 0.3476. The change for BRL to BZD was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3686 and a 90 day low of 0.3407. This means the 90 day average was 0.3561. The change for BRL to BZD was -3.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3741.4781.6230.93621.313
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12125.532
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88320.124
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belize Dollar
1 BRL0.34643 BZD
5 BRL1.73217 BZD
10 BRL3.46434 BZD
20 BRL6.92868 BZD
50 BRL17.32170 BZD
100 BRL34.64340 BZD
250 BRL86.60850 BZD
500 BRL173.21700 BZD
1000 BRL346.43400 BZD
2000 BRL692.86800 BZD
5000 BRL1,732.17000 BZD
10000 BRL3,464.34000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BZD2.88655 BRL
5 BZD14.43275 BRL
10 BZD28.86550 BRL
20 BZD57.73100 BRL
50 BZD144.32750 BRL
100 BZD288.65500 BRL
250 BZD721.63750 BRL
500 BZD1,443.27500 BRL
1000 BZD2,886.55000 BRL
2000 BZD5,773.10000 BRL
5000 BZD14,432.75000 BRL
10000 BZD28,865.50000 BRL