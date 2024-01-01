Brazilian reais to Belize dollars today

Convert BRL to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
397.52 bzd

1.000 BRL = 0.3975 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1421.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6021.7271.9491.13221.386
1 USD0.9230.787183.1611.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belize Dollar
1 BRL0.39752 BZD
5 BRL1.98760 BZD
10 BRL3.97519 BZD
20 BRL7.95038 BZD
50 BRL19.87595 BZD
100 BRL39.75190 BZD
250 BRL99.37975 BZD
500 BRL198.75950 BZD
1000 BRL397.51900 BZD
2000 BRL795.03800 BZD
5000 BRL1,987.59500 BZD
10000 BRL3,975.19000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BZD2.51560 BRL
5 BZD12.57800 BRL
10 BZD25.15600 BRL
20 BZD50.31200 BRL
50 BZD125.78000 BRL
100 BZD251.56000 BRL
250 BZD628.90000 BRL
500 BZD1,257.80000 BRL
1000 BZD2,515.60000 BRL
2000 BZD5,031.20000 BRL
5000 BZD12,578.00000 BRL
10000 BZD25,156.00000 BRL