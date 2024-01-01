Bulgarian levs to Belize dollars today

Convert BGN to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,109.02 bzd

1.000 BGN = 1.109 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6581.361.5341.3440.78818.946
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4741.6641.4580.85420.545
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.429
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1280.9890.57913.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belize Dollar
1 BGN1.10902 BZD
5 BGN5.54510 BZD
10 BGN11.09020 BZD
20 BGN22.18040 BZD
50 BGN55.45100 BZD
100 BGN110.90200 BZD
250 BGN277.25500 BZD
500 BGN554.51000 BZD
1000 BGN1,109.02000 BZD
2000 BGN2,218.04000 BZD
5000 BGN5,545.10000 BZD
10000 BGN11,090.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BZD0.90170 BGN
5 BZD4.50850 BGN
10 BZD9.01700 BGN
20 BZD18.03400 BGN
50 BZD45.08500 BGN
100 BZD90.17000 BGN
250 BZD225.42500 BGN
500 BZD450.85000 BGN
1000 BZD901.70000 BGN
2000 BZD1,803.40000 BGN
5000 BZD4,508.50000 BGN
10000 BZD9,017.00000 BGN