50 Bulgarian levs to Belize dollars

Convert BGN to BZD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
55.83 bzd

лв1.000 BGN = BZ$1.117 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
BGN to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12001.1200
Low1.10301.0922
Average1.11261.1067
Change0.82%1.37%
1 BGN to BZD stats

The performance of BGN to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1200 and a 30 day low of 1.1030. This means the 30 day average was 1.1126. The change for BGN to BZD was 0.82.

The performance of BGN to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1200 and a 90 day low of 1.0922. This means the 90 day average was 1.1067. The change for BGN to BZD was 1.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3230.78418.319
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.6611.4450.85620
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.993
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.341

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belize Dollar
1 BGN1.11651 BZD
5 BGN5.58255 BZD
10 BGN11.16510 BZD
20 BGN22.33020 BZD
50 BGN55.82550 BZD
100 BGN111.65100 BZD
250 BGN279.12750 BZD
500 BGN558.25500 BZD
1000 BGN1,116.51000 BZD
2000 BGN2,233.02000 BZD
5000 BGN5,582.55000 BZD
10000 BGN11,165.10000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BZD0.89565 BGN
5 BZD4.47825 BGN
10 BZD8.95650 BGN
20 BZD17.91300 BGN
50 BZD44.78250 BGN
100 BZD89.56500 BGN
250 BZD223.91250 BGN
500 BZD447.82500 BGN
1000 BZD895.65000 BGN
2000 BZD1,791.30000 BGN
5000 BZD4,478.25000 BGN
10000 BZD8,956.50000 BGN