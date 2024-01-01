10 Brazilian reais to Belize dollars

Convert BRL to BZD at the real exchange rate

10 brl
3.63 bzd

R$1.000 BRL = BZ$0.3631 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36860.3919
Low0.34770.3477
Average0.35780.3695
Change-1.26%-6.46%
View full history

1 BRL to BZD stats

The performance of BRL to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3686 and a 30 day low of 0.3477. This means the 30 day average was 0.3578. The change for BRL to BZD was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3919 and a 90 day low of 0.3477. This means the 90 day average was 0.3695. The change for BRL to BZD was -6.46.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belize Dollar
1 BRL0.36306 BZD
5 BRL1.81531 BZD
10 BRL3.63062 BZD
20 BRL7.26124 BZD
50 BRL18.15310 BZD
100 BRL36.30620 BZD
250 BRL90.76550 BZD
500 BRL181.53100 BZD
1000 BRL363.06200 BZD
2000 BRL726.12400 BZD
5000 BRL1,815.31000 BZD
10000 BRL3,630.62000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BZD2.75435 BRL
5 BZD13.77175 BRL
10 BZD27.54350 BRL
20 BZD55.08700 BRL
50 BZD137.71750 BRL
100 BZD275.43500 BRL
250 BZD688.58750 BRL
500 BZD1,377.17500 BRL
1000 BZD2,754.35000 BRL
2000 BZD5,508.70000 BRL
5000 BZD13,771.75000 BRL
10000 BZD27,543.50000 BRL