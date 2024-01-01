Chinese yuan rmb to Belize dollars today

Convert CNY to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
278.96 bzd

¥1.000 CNY = BZ$0.2790 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27900.2790
Low0.27490.2749
Average0.27560.2759
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to BZD stats

The performance of CNY to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2790 and a 30 day low of 0.2749. This means the 30 day average was 0.2756. The change for CNY to BZD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2790 and a 90 day low of 0.2749. This means the 90 day average was 0.2759. The change for CNY to BZD was 1.00.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belize Dollar
1 CNY0.27896 BZD
5 CNY1.39481 BZD
10 CNY2.78961 BZD
20 CNY5.57922 BZD
50 CNY13.94805 BZD
100 CNY27.89610 BZD
250 CNY69.74025 BZD
500 CNY139.48050 BZD
1000 CNY278.96100 BZD
2000 CNY557.92200 BZD
5000 CNY1,394.80500 BZD
10000 CNY2,789.61000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BZD3.58473 CNY
5 BZD17.92365 CNY
10 BZD35.84730 CNY
20 BZD71.69460 CNY
50 BZD179.23650 CNY
100 BZD358.47300 CNY
250 BZD896.18250 CNY
500 BZD1,792.36500 CNY
1000 BZD3,584.73000 CNY
2000 BZD7,169.46000 CNY
5000 BZD17,923.65000 CNY
10000 BZD35,847.30000 CNY