Japanese yen to Belize dollars today

Convert JPY to BZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
136.49 bzd

¥1.000 JPY = BZ$0.01365 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01360.0136
Low0.01240.0124
Average0.01280.0127
Change9.72%5.27%
1 JPY to BZD stats

The performance of JPY to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0136 and a 30 day low of 0.0124. This means the 30 day average was 0.0128. The change for JPY to BZD was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0136 and a 90 day low of 0.0124. This means the 90 day average was 0.0127. The change for JPY to BZD was 5.27.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belize Dollar
100 JPY1.36491 BZD
1000 JPY13.64910 BZD
1500 JPY20.47365 BZD
2000 JPY27.29820 BZD
3000 JPY40.94730 BZD
5000 JPY68.24550 BZD
5400 JPY73.70514 BZD
10000 JPY136.49100 BZD
15000 JPY204.73650 BZD
20000 JPY272.98200 BZD
25000 JPY341.22750 BZD
30000 JPY409.47300 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BZD73.26500 JPY
5 BZD366.32500 JPY
10 BZD732.65000 JPY
20 BZD1,465.30000 JPY
50 BZD3,663.25000 JPY
100 BZD7,326.50000 JPY
250 BZD18,316.25000 JPY
500 BZD36,632.50000 JPY
1000 BZD73,265.00000 JPY
2000 BZD146,530.00000 JPY
5000 BZD366,325.00000 JPY
10000 BZD732,650.00000 JPY