1.00000 BZD = 75.10250 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BZD75.10250 JPY
5 BZD375.51250 JPY
10 BZD751.02500 JPY
20 BZD1502.05000 JPY
50 BZD3755.12500 JPY
100 BZD7510.25000 JPY
250 BZD18775.62500 JPY
500 BZD37551.25000 JPY
1000 BZD75102.50000 JPY
2000 BZD150205.00000 JPY
5000 BZD375512.50000 JPY
10000 BZD751025.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belize Dollar
100 JPY1.33151 BZD
1000 JPY13.31510 BZD
1500 JPY19.97265 BZD
2000 JPY26.63020 BZD
3000 JPY39.94530 BZD
5000 JPY66.57550 BZD
5400 JPY71.90154 BZD
10000 JPY133.15100 BZD
15000 JPY199.72650 BZD
20000 JPY266.30200 BZD
25000 JPY332.87750 BZD
30000 JPY399.45300 BZD