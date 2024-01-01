Belize dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert BZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
663.33 sgd

BZ$1.000 BZD = S$0.6633 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67580.6795
Low0.66330.6633
Average0.67180.6745
Change-1.85%-1.81%
1 BZD to SGD stats

The performance of BZD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6758 and a 30 day low of 0.6633. This means the 30 day average was 0.6718. The change for BZD to SGD was -1.85.

The performance of BZD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6795 and a 90 day low of 0.6633. This means the 90 day average was 0.6745. The change for BZD to SGD was -1.81.

How to convert Belize dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BZD0.66333 SGD
5 BZD3.31663 SGD
10 BZD6.63325 SGD
20 BZD13.26650 SGD
50 BZD33.16625 SGD
100 BZD66.33250 SGD
250 BZD165.83125 SGD
500 BZD331.66250 SGD
1000 BZD663.32500 SGD
2000 BZD1,326.65000 SGD
5000 BZD3,316.62500 SGD
10000 BZD6,633.25000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 SGD1.50756 BZD
5 SGD7.53780 BZD
10 SGD15.07560 BZD
20 SGD30.15120 BZD
50 SGD75.37800 BZD
100 SGD150.75600 BZD
250 SGD376.89000 BZD
500 SGD753.78000 BZD
1000 SGD1,507.56000 BZD
2000 SGD3,015.12000 BZD
5000 SGD7,537.80000 BZD
10000 SGD15,075.60000 BZD