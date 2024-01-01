20 Singapore dollars to Belize dollars

Convert SGD to BZD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = BZ$1.490 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BZD
1 SGD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.52271.5619
Low1.48561.4856
Average1.50541.5272
Change-1.95%-3.10%
View full history

1 SGD to BZD stats

The performance of SGD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5227 and a 30 day low of 1.4856. This means the 30 day average was 1.5054. The change for SGD to BZD was -1.95.

The performance of SGD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5619 and a 90 day low of 1.4856. This means the 90 day average was 1.5272. The change for SGD to BZD was -3.10.

Track market ratesView SGD to BZD chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5350.79184.4717.244.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,779.411.6170.83489.0037.6294.708
1 AUD0.65210,375.90.61810.51555.0374.7172.911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 SGD1.48959 BZD
5 SGD7.44795 BZD
10 SGD14.89590 BZD
20 SGD29.79180 BZD
50 SGD74.47950 BZD
100 SGD148.95900 BZD
250 SGD372.39750 BZD
500 SGD744.79500 BZD
1000 SGD1,489.59000 BZD
2000 SGD2,979.18000 BZD
5000 SGD7,447.95000 BZD
10000 SGD14,895.90000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BZD0.67133 SGD
5 BZD3.35662 SGD
10 BZD6.71325 SGD
20 BZD13.42650 SGD
50 BZD33.56625 SGD
100 BZD67.13250 SGD
250 BZD167.83125 SGD
500 BZD335.66250 SGD
1000 BZD671.32500 SGD
2000 BZD1,342.65000 SGD
5000 BZD3,356.62500 SGD
10000 BZD6,713.25000 SGD