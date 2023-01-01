Belize dollars to Singapore dollars today

1.00000 BZD = 0.66830 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36541.37683.21051.34710.8046991.544881.67084
1 ZAR0.054450210.07492354.530830.07334990.04381610.0841190.0909778
1 CAD0.72674413.3469160.47270.9789970.5848111.122731.21428
1 INR0.01201770.220710.016536410.01618910.009670650.01856590.0200797

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BZD0.66830 SGD
5 BZD3.34152 SGD
10 BZD6.68304 SGD
20 BZD13.36608 SGD
50 BZD33.41520 SGD
100 BZD66.83040 SGD
250 BZD167.07600 SGD
500 BZD334.15200 SGD
1000 BZD668.30400 SGD
2000 BZD1336.60800 SGD
5000 BZD3341.52000 SGD
10000 BZD6683.04000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 SGD1.49633 BZD
5 SGD7.48165 BZD
10 SGD14.96330 BZD
20 SGD29.92660 BZD
50 SGD74.81650 BZD
100 SGD149.63300 BZD
250 SGD374.08250 BZD
500 SGD748.16500 BZD
1000 SGD1496.33000 BZD
2000 SGD2992.66000 BZD
5000 SGD7481.65000 BZD
10000 SGD14963.30000 BZD