2000 Belize dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bzd
1,338.80 sgd

1.00000 BZD = 0.66940 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BZD0.66940 SGD
5 BZD3.34701 SGD
10 BZD6.69401 SGD
20 BZD13.38802 SGD
50 BZD33.47005 SGD
100 BZD66.94010 SGD
250 BZD167.35025 SGD
500 BZD334.70050 SGD
1000 BZD669.40100 SGD
2000 BZD1338.80200 SGD
5000 BZD3347.00500 SGD
10000 BZD6694.01000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 SGD1.49387 BZD
5 SGD7.46935 BZD
10 SGD14.93870 BZD
20 SGD29.87740 BZD
50 SGD74.69350 BZD
100 SGD149.38700 BZD
250 SGD373.46750 BZD
500 SGD746.93500 BZD
1000 SGD1493.87000 BZD
2000 SGD2987.74000 BZD
5000 SGD7469.35000 BZD
10000 SGD14938.70000 BZD