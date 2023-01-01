Belize dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert BZD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
399.22 gbp

1.00000 BZD = 0.39922 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.0857590.35721.493991.677480.9642518.7447
1 GBP1.1445611.2427103.4191.709961.919971.1036421.4543
1 USD0.921050.804699183.2211.3761.5450.888117.2643
1 INR0.01106720.009669430.012016210.01653430.0185650.01067160.207451

How to convert Belize dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BZD0.39922 GBP
5 BZD1.99608 GBP
10 BZD3.99216 GBP
20 BZD7.98432 GBP
50 BZD19.96080 GBP
100 BZD39.92160 GBP
250 BZD99.80400 GBP
500 BZD199.60800 GBP
1000 BZD399.21600 GBP
2000 BZD798.43200 GBP
5000 BZD1996.08000 GBP
10000 BZD3992.16000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belize Dollar
1 GBP2.50491 BZD
5 GBP12.52455 BZD
10 GBP25.04910 BZD
20 GBP50.09820 BZD
50 GBP125.24550 BZD
100 GBP250.49100 BZD
250 GBP626.22750 BZD
500 GBP1252.45500 BZD
1000 GBP2504.91000 BZD
2000 GBP5009.82000 BZD
5000 GBP12524.55000 BZD
10000 GBP25049.10000 BZD