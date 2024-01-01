Belize dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert BZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
693.63 cad

BZ$1.000 BZD = C$0.6936 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69420.6942
Low0.68080.6799
Average0.68640.6849
Change1.89%1.31%
1 BZD to CAD stats

The performance of BZD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6942 and a 30 day low of 0.6808. This means the 30 day average was 0.6864. The change for BZD to CAD was 1.89.

The performance of BZD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6942 and a 90 day low of 0.6799. This means the 90 day average was 0.6849. The change for BZD to CAD was 1.31.

How to convert Belize dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BZD0.69363 CAD
5 BZD3.46813 CAD
10 BZD6.93625 CAD
20 BZD13.87250 CAD
50 BZD34.68125 CAD
100 BZD69.36250 CAD
250 BZD173.40625 CAD
500 BZD346.81250 CAD
1000 BZD693.62500 CAD
2000 BZD1,387.25000 CAD
5000 BZD3,468.12500 CAD
10000 BZD6,936.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 CAD1.44170 BZD
5 CAD7.20850 BZD
10 CAD14.41700 BZD
20 CAD28.83400 BZD
50 CAD72.08500 BZD
100 CAD144.17000 BZD
250 CAD360.42500 BZD
500 CAD720.85000 BZD
1000 CAD1,441.70000 BZD
2000 CAD2,883.40000 BZD
5000 CAD7,208.50000 BZD
10000 CAD14,417.00000 BZD