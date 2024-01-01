10 thousand Belize dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert BZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bzd
6,742.25 cad

1.00000 BZD = 0.67422 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BZD0.67422 CAD
5 BZD3.37112 CAD
10 BZD6.74225 CAD
20 BZD13.48450 CAD
50 BZD33.71125 CAD
100 BZD67.42250 CAD
250 BZD168.55625 CAD
500 BZD337.11250 CAD
1000 BZD674.22500 CAD
2000 BZD1348.45000 CAD
5000 BZD3371.12500 CAD
10000 BZD6742.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 CAD1.48318 BZD
5 CAD7.41590 BZD
10 CAD14.83180 BZD
20 CAD29.66360 BZD
50 CAD74.15900 BZD
100 CAD148.31800 BZD
250 CAD370.79500 BZD
500 CAD741.59000 BZD
1000 CAD1483.18000 BZD
2000 CAD2966.36000 BZD
5000 CAD7415.90000 BZD
10000 CAD14831.80000 BZD