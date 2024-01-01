Belize dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert BZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
679.63 cad

1.000 BZD = 0.6796 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.8951.35983.181.3440.7881.5331.658
1 ZAR0.05310.0724.4020.0710.0420.0810.088
1 CAD0.73613.901161.1960.9890.581.1281.22
1 INR0.0120.2270.01610.0160.0090.0180.02

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belize dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BZD0.67963 CAD
5 BZD3.39813 CAD
10 BZD6.79625 CAD
20 BZD13.59250 CAD
50 BZD33.98125 CAD
100 BZD67.96250 CAD
250 BZD169.90625 CAD
500 BZD339.81250 CAD
1000 BZD679.62500 CAD
2000 BZD1,359.25000 CAD
5000 BZD3,398.12500 CAD
10000 BZD6,796.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 CAD1.47140 BZD
5 CAD7.35700 BZD
10 CAD14.71400 BZD
20 CAD29.42800 BZD
50 CAD73.57000 BZD
100 CAD147.14000 BZD
250 CAD367.85000 BZD
500 CAD735.70000 BZD
1000 CAD1,471.40000 BZD
2000 CAD2,942.80000 BZD
5000 CAD7,357.00000 BZD
10000 CAD14,714.00000 BZD