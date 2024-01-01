Swedish kronor to Belize dollars today

Convert SEK to BZD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = BZ$0.1816 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
SEK to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BZD
1 SEK to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18960.1984
Low0.18160.1816
Average0.18560.1915
Change-4.25%-7.57%
1 SEK to BZD stats

The performance of SEK to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1896 and a 30 day low of 0.1816. This means the 30 day average was 0.1856. The change for SEK to BZD was -4.25.

The performance of SEK to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1984 and a 90 day low of 0.1816. This means the 90 day average was 0.1915. The change for SEK to BZD was -7.57.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belize Dollar
1 SEK0.18157 BZD
5 SEK0.90786 BZD
10 SEK1.81571 BZD
20 SEK3.63142 BZD
50 SEK9.07855 BZD
100 SEK18.15710 BZD
250 SEK45.39275 BZD
500 SEK90.78550 BZD
1000 SEK181.57100 BZD
2000 SEK363.14200 BZD
5000 SEK907.85500 BZD
10000 SEK1,815.71000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BZD5.50750 SEK
5 BZD27.53750 SEK
10 BZD55.07500 SEK
20 BZD110.15000 SEK
50 BZD275.37500 SEK
100 BZD550.75000 SEK
250 BZD1,376.87500 SEK
500 BZD2,753.75000 SEK
1000 BZD5,507.50000 SEK
2000 BZD11,015.00000 SEK
5000 BZD27,537.50000 SEK
10000 BZD55,075.00000 SEK