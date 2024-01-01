Turkish liras to Belize dollars today

Convert TRY to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
60.21 bzd

TL1.000 TRY = BZ$0.06021 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TRY to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06130.0622
Low0.06020.0602
Average0.06060.0613
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to BZD stats

The performance of TRY to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0613 and a 30 day low of 0.0602. This means the 30 day average was 0.0606. The change for TRY to BZD was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0622 and a 90 day low of 0.0602. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for TRY to BZD was -2.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belize Dollar
1 TRY0.06021 BZD
5 TRY0.30104 BZD
10 TRY0.60207 BZD
20 TRY1.20415 BZD
50 TRY3.01037 BZD
100 TRY6.02074 BZD
250 TRY15.05185 BZD
500 TRY30.10370 BZD
1000 TRY60.20740 BZD
2000 TRY120.41480 BZD
5000 TRY301.03700 BZD
10000 TRY602.07400 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BZD16.60930 TRY
5 BZD83.04650 TRY
10 BZD166.09300 TRY
20 BZD332.18600 TRY
50 BZD830.46500 TRY
100 BZD1,660.93000 TRY
250 BZD4,152.32500 TRY
500 BZD8,304.65000 TRY
1000 BZD16,609.30000 TRY
2000 BZD33,218.60000 TRY
5000 BZD83,046.50000 TRY
10000 BZD166,093.00000 TRY