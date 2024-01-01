1 Belize dollar to Turkish liras

Convert BZD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
15.42 try

1.00000 BZD = 15.42180 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BZD15.42180 TRY
5 BZD77.10900 TRY
10 BZD154.21800 TRY
20 BZD308.43600 TRY
50 BZD771.09000 TRY
100 BZD1542.18000 TRY
250 BZD3855.45000 TRY
500 BZD7710.90000 TRY
1000 BZD15421.80000 TRY
2000 BZD30843.60000 TRY
5000 BZD77109.00000 TRY
10000 BZD154218.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belize Dollar
1 TRY0.06484 BZD
5 TRY0.32422 BZD
10 TRY0.64843 BZD
20 TRY1.29687 BZD
50 TRY3.24217 BZD
100 TRY6.48433 BZD
250 TRY16.21083 BZD
500 TRY32.42165 BZD
1000 TRY64.84330 BZD
2000 TRY129.68660 BZD
5000 TRY324.21650 BZD
10000 TRY648.43300 BZD