Brazilian real to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Belize dollars is currently 0.346 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.274% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.349 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.344 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.689% decrease in value.