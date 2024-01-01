Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BRL to UZS at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = so'm2,224 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 BRL to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,262.78002,346.3700
Low2,184.27002,184.2700
Average2,226.13002,270.5087
Change-1.29%-1.79%
View full history

1 BRL to UZS stats

The performance of BRL to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,262.7800 and a 30 day low of 2,184.2700. This means the 30 day average was 2,226.1300. The change for BRL to UZS was -1.29.

The performance of BRL to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,346.3700 and a 90 day low of 2,184.2700. This means the 90 day average was 2,270.5087. The change for BRL to UZS was -1.79.

Track market ratesView BRL to UZS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3441.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9451.12125.539
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.134
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2,223.59000 UZS
5 BRL11,117.95000 UZS
10 BRL22,235.90000 UZS
20 BRL44,471.80000 UZS
50 BRL111,179.50000 UZS
100 BRL222,359.00000 UZS
250 BRL555,897.50000 UZS
500 BRL1,111,795.00000 UZS
1000 BRL2,223,590.00000 UZS
2000 BRL4,447,180.00000 UZS
5000 BRL11,117,950.00000 UZS
10000 BRL22,235,900.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0.00045 BRL
5 UZS0.00225 BRL
10 UZS0.00450 BRL
20 UZS0.00899 BRL
50 UZS0.02249 BRL
100 UZS0.04497 BRL
250 UZS0.11243 BRL
500 UZS0.22486 BRL
1000 UZS0.44972 BRL
2000 UZS0.89945 BRL
5000 UZS2.24862 BRL
10000 UZS4.49723 BRL