Malaysian ringgits to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert MYR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
2,802,690 uzs

RM1.000 MYR = so'm2,803 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

MYR to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,802.69002,802.6900
Low2,676.32002,663.6900
Average2,706.22932,692.5078
Change4.72%4.87%
1 MYR to UZS stats

The performance of MYR to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,802.6900 and a 30 day low of 2,676.3200. This means the 30 day average was 2,706.2293. The change for MYR to UZS was 4.72.

The performance of MYR to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,802.6900 and a 90 day low of 2,663.6900. This means the 90 day average was 2,692.5078. The change for MYR to UZS was 4.87.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uzbekistan Som
1 MYR2,802.69000 UZS
5 MYR14,013.45000 UZS
10 MYR28,026.90000 UZS
20 MYR56,053.80000 UZS
50 MYR140,134.50000 UZS
100 MYR280,269.00000 UZS
250 MYR700,672.50000 UZS
500 MYR1,401,345.00000 UZS
1000 MYR2,802,690.00000 UZS
2000 MYR5,605,380.00000 UZS
5000 MYR14,013,450.00000 UZS
10000 MYR28,026,900.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UZS0.00036 MYR
5 UZS0.00178 MYR
10 UZS0.00357 MYR
20 UZS0.00714 MYR
50 UZS0.01784 MYR
100 UZS0.03568 MYR
250 UZS0.08920 MYR
500 UZS0.17840 MYR
1000 UZS0.35680 MYR
2000 UZS0.71360 MYR
5000 UZS1.78400 MYR
10000 UZS3.56800 MYR