Hong Kong dollars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert HKD to UZS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = so'm1,652 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 HKD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,651.94001,651.9400
Low1,644.59001,621.0700
Average1,647.29071,638.8914
Change0.20%1.72%
View full history

1 HKD to UZS stats

The performance of HKD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,651.9400 and a 30 day low of 1,644.5900. This means the 30 day average was 1,647.2907. The change for HKD to UZS was 0.20.

The performance of HKD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,651.9400 and a 90 day low of 1,621.0700. This means the 90 day average was 1,638.8914. The change for HKD to UZS was 1.72.

Track market ratesView HKD to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.3411.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.19211.7011.9471.2011.773107.099
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
100 HKD165,194.00000 UZS
200 HKD330,388.00000 UZS
300 HKD495,582.00000 UZS
500 HKD825,970.00000 UZS
1000 HKD1,651,940.00000 UZS
2000 HKD3,303,880.00000 UZS
2500 HKD4,129,850.00000 UZS
3000 HKD4,955,820.00000 UZS
4000 HKD6,607,760.00000 UZS
5000 HKD8,259,700.00000 UZS
10000 HKD16,519,400.00000 UZS
20000 HKD33,038,800.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UZS0.00061 HKD
5 UZS0.00303 HKD
10 UZS0.00605 HKD
20 UZS0.01211 HKD
50 UZS0.03027 HKD
100 UZS0.06053 HKD
250 UZS0.15134 HKD
500 UZS0.30267 HKD
1000 UZS0.60535 HKD
2000 UZS1.21070 HKD
5000 UZS3.02674 HKD
10000 UZS6.05348 HKD