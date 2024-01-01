Swedish kronor to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert SEK to UZS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = so'm1,166 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
SEK to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UZS
1 SEK to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,215.40001,264.4300
Low1,163.49001,163.4900
Average1,188.79101,221.3292
Change-4.09%-6.44%
1 SEK to UZS stats

The performance of SEK to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,215.4000 and a 30 day low of 1,163.4900. This means the 30 day average was 1,188.7910. The change for SEK to UZS was -4.09.

The performance of SEK to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,264.4300 and a 90 day low of 1,163.4900. This means the 90 day average was 1,221.3292. The change for SEK to UZS was -6.44.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.07711.04584.4641.3974.112
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.6489.0211.4724.334
1 GBP1.2651.218.9513.967106.8171.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9340.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Uzbekistan Som
1 SEK1,166.27000 UZS
5 SEK5,831.35000 UZS
10 SEK11,662.70000 UZS
20 SEK23,325.40000 UZS
50 SEK58,313.50000 UZS
100 SEK116,627.00000 UZS
250 SEK291,567.50000 UZS
500 SEK583,135.00000 UZS
1000 SEK1,166,270.00000 UZS
2000 SEK2,332,540.00000 UZS
5000 SEK5,831,350.00000 UZS
10000 SEK11,662,700.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swedish Krona
1 UZS0.00086 SEK
5 UZS0.00429 SEK
10 UZS0.00857 SEK
20 UZS0.01715 SEK
50 UZS0.04287 SEK
100 UZS0.08574 SEK
250 UZS0.21436 SEK
500 UZS0.42872 SEK
1000 UZS0.85744 SEK
2000 UZS1.71487 SEK
5000 UZS4.28719 SEK
10000 UZS8.57437 SEK