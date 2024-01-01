US dollars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert USD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
12,589,700 uzs

$1.000 USD = so'm12,590 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
USD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,638.800012,718.2000
Low12,550.300012,550.3000
Average12,603.063312,634.8267
Change-0.02%-0.65%
View full history

1 USD to UZS stats

The performance of USD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,638.8000 and a 30 day low of 12,550.3000. This means the 30 day average was 12,603.0633. The change for USD to UZS was -0.02.

The performance of USD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,718.2000 and a 90 day low of 12,550.3000. This means the 90 day average was 12,634.8267. The change for USD to UZS was -0.65.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 USD12,589.70000 UZS
5 USD62,948.50000 UZS
10 USD125,897.00000 UZS
20 USD251,794.00000 UZS
50 USD629,485.00000 UZS
100 USD1,258,970.00000 UZS
250 USD3,147,425.00000 UZS
500 USD6,294,850.00000 UZS
1000 USD12,589,700.00000 UZS
2000 USD25,179,400.00000 UZS
5000 USD62,948,500.00000 UZS
10000 USD125,897,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / US Dollar
1 UZS0.00008 USD
5 UZS0.00040 USD
10 UZS0.00079 USD
20 UZS0.00159 USD
50 UZS0.00397 USD
100 UZS0.00794 USD
250 UZS0.01986 USD
500 UZS0.03971 USD
1000 UZS0.07943 USD
2000 UZS0.15886 USD
5000 UZS0.39715 USD
10000 UZS0.79430 USD