US dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 12,589.700 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 12,604.400 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 12,544.500 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.257% decrease in value.