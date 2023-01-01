US dollars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert USD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
12,282,000 uzs

1.00000 USD = 12282.00000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06439380.1165370.001065520.0007131430.0006227620.005603360.0133842
1 INR15.529511.809750.0165470.01107470.009671150.08701710.207849
1 JPY8.580980.55256210.009143240.006119390.005343910.04808230.114849
1 CAD938.50660.4339109.3710.6692880.5844665.2587912.5611

Conversion rates US Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 USD12282.00000 UZS
5 USD61410.00000 UZS
10 USD122820.00000 UZS
20 USD245640.00000 UZS
50 USD614100.00000 UZS
100 USD1228200.00000 UZS
250 USD3070500.00000 UZS
500 USD6141000.00000 UZS
1000 USD12282000.00000 UZS
2000 USD24564000.00000 UZS
5000 USD61410000.00000 UZS
10000 USD122820000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / US Dollar
1 UZS0.00008 USD
5 UZS0.00041 USD
10 UZS0.00081 USD
20 UZS0.00163 USD
50 UZS0.00407 USD
100 UZS0.00814 USD
250 UZS0.02036 USD
500 UZS0.04071 USD
1000 UZS0.08142 USD
2000 UZS0.16284 USD
5000 UZS0.40710 USD
10000 UZS0.81420 USD