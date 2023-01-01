Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BRL to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
2530230 uzs

1.00000 BRL = 2530.23000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.086890.45851.492671.674580.964918.7799
1 GBP1.1428611.24215103.3891.706031.913941.1027421.4644
1 USD0.920150.805056183.23381.373451.540830.8878517.28
1 INR0.01105480.009672220.012014310.01650110.01851210.01066690.207608

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2530.23000 UZS
5 BRL12651.15000 UZS
10 BRL25302.30000 UZS
20 BRL50604.60000 UZS
50 BRL126511.50000 UZS
100 BRL253023.00000 UZS
250 BRL632557.50000 UZS
500 BRL1265115.00000 UZS
1000 BRL2530230.00000 UZS
2000 BRL5060460.00000 UZS
5000 BRL12651150.00000 UZS
10000 BRL25302300.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0.00040 BRL
5 UZS0.00198 BRL
10 UZS0.00395 BRL
20 UZS0.00790 BRL
50 UZS0.01976 BRL
100 UZS0.03952 BRL
250 UZS0.09881 BRL
500 UZS0.19761 BRL
1000 UZS0.39522 BRL
2000 UZS0.79044 BRL
5000 UZS1.97611 BRL
10000 UZS3.95221 BRL