Indian rupees to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert INR to UZS at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
1478660.00 uzs

1.00000 INR = 147.86600 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37590.921153.672950.8052831.54739287.251.34795
1 CAD0.72679710.6694892.669490.5852771.12464208.7720.979686
1 EUR1.08561.4936813.987350.87421.67985311.8391.46333
1 AED0.2722610.3746040.25079310.2192470.42129378.20690.366994

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 INR147.86600 UZS
5 INR739.33000 UZS
10 INR1478.66000 UZS
20 INR2957.32000 UZS
50 INR7393.30000 UZS
100 INR14786.60000 UZS
250 INR36966.50000 UZS
500 INR73933.00000 UZS
1000 INR147866.00000 UZS
2000 INR295732.00000 UZS
5000 INR739330.00000 UZS
10000 INR1478660.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indian Rupee
1 UZS0.00676 INR
5 UZS0.03381 INR
10 UZS0.06763 INR
20 UZS0.13526 INR
50 UZS0.33814 INR
100 UZS0.67629 INR
250 UZS1.69072 INR
500 UZS3.38144 INR
1000 UZS6.76288 INR
2000 UZS13.52576 INR
5000 UZS33.81440 INR
10000 UZS67.62880 INR