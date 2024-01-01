1 Uzbekistan som to Indian rupees

Convert UZS to INR at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₹0.006559 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
UZS to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 UZS to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0067
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00660.0066
Change0.04%-1.26%
1 UZS to INR stats

The performance of UZS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for UZS to INR was 0.04.

The performance of UZS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0066. The change for UZS to INR was -1.26.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0041.4991.6320.93721.462
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0641.7971.9561.12325.721
1 USD0.9240.771184.081.3851.5080.86619.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indian Rupee
1 UZS0.00656 INR
5 UZS0.03279 INR
10 UZS0.06559 INR
20 UZS0.13117 INR
50 UZS0.32793 INR
100 UZS0.65586 INR
250 UZS1.63964 INR
500 UZS3.27929 INR
1000 UZS6.55857 INR
2000 UZS13.11714 INR
5000 UZS32.79285 INR
10000 UZS65.58570 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 INR152.47200 UZS
5 INR762.36000 UZS
10 INR1,524.72000 UZS
20 INR3,049.44000 UZS
50 INR7,623.60000 UZS
100 INR15,247.20000 UZS
250 INR38,118.00000 UZS
300 INR45,741.60000 UZS
500 INR76,236.00000 UZS
600 INR91,483.20000 UZS
1000 INR152,472.00000 UZS
2000 INR304,944.00000 UZS
5000 INR762,360.00000 UZS
10000 INR1,524,720.00000 UZS
25000 INR3,811,800.00000 UZS
50000 INR7,623,600.00000 UZS
100000 INR15,247,200.00000 UZS
1000000 INR152,472,000.00000 UZS
1000000000 INR152,472,000,000.00000 UZS